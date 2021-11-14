Left Menu

Soccer-Late goals for Montenegro put Dutch World Cup celebrations on hold

Yet their hopes of celebrating with a game to spare, after closest challengers Norway drew earlier on Saturday, were spoilt by an exciting home comeback. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

Reuters | Podgorica | Updated: 14-11-2021 03:16 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 03:16 IST
Soccer-Late goals for Montenegro put Dutch World Cup celebrations on hold
  • Country:
  • Montenegro

Two late goals from Montenegro denied the Netherlands the chance to book a berth at next year’s World Cup finals with a match to spare after a 2-2 draw on Saturday left the outcome of Group G in the balance. The Dutch were eight minutes away from moving into an unassailable lead in the group but goals from Ilija Vukotic in the 82nd minute and Nikola Vujnovic four minutes later meant the Netherlands must now wait for Tuesday’s last home game against Norway in Rotterdam to book their place in Qatar.

They had been coasting at 2-0 after a double from Memphis Depay as they looked to banish the bitter memories of missing out on the last World Cup in Russia. Yet their hopes of celebrating with a game to spare, after closest challengers Norway drew earlier on Saturday, were spoilt by an exciting home comeback. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
3
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global
4
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021