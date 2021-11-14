Left Menu

NFL-Packers Rodgers removed from COVID-19 list

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was removed from the National Football League's reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, clearing the way for the three-time most valuable player to play against the Seattle Seahawks. Green Bay (7-2) are scheduled to host the Seahawks (3-5) on Sunday. The Packers did not say whether Rodgers would be the starting quarterback, only that he had been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2021 05:19 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 05:19 IST
NFL-Packers Rodgers removed from COVID-19 list

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was removed from the National Football League's reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, clearing the way for the three-time most valuable player to play against the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 last week and received widespread criticism for telling reporters in August that he was "immunized" when he was asked if he had been vaccinated.

The 37-year-old quarterback sat out the Packers' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday due to league COVID-19 protocols, which call for a mandatory 10-day quarantine period for unvaccinated players who test positive. Green Bay (7-2) are scheduled to host the Seahawks (3-5) on Sunday.

The Packers did not say whether Rodgers would be the starting quarterback, only that he had been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers said he has an allergy to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna Inc and so he declined to take those.

He did not take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to concerns about side effects, he said. The NFL on Wednesday fined the Packers $300,000 and two players, including Rodgers, $14,650 each for violating COVID-19 protocols.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
3
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global
4
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021