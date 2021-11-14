Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry nets 40 as Warriors win 7th straight

Stephen Curry connected on nine 3-pointers and scored 40 points Friday night as the Golden State Warriors completed a franchise-record-tying, eight-game homestand with a 119-93 blowout win over the Chicago Bulls in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins had 15 points, Kevon Looney grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and Draymond Green turned in another strong all-around game for the Warriors, who opened their 16-day homestand with a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies before rattling off seven straight wins.

NFL-Packers Rodgers removed from COVID-19 list

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was removed from the National Football League's reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, clearing the way for the three-time most valuable player to play against the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 last week and received widespread criticism for telling reporters in August that he was "immunized" when he was asked if he had been vaccinated.

Motor racing-Verstappen fined as Hamilton goes from first to last

Formula One stewards sent Lewis Hamilton from first place to last ahead of a sprint race to decide the Sao Paulo Grand Prix starting grid on Saturday, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen poised to extend his championship lead. Verstappen leads Mercedes' seven-time world champion by 19 points with four races remaining including Brazil and can stretch that advantage to 22 if he wins the 100km sprint at Interlagos.

Top 25 roundup: No. 2 UCLA rallies, defeats No. 4 Villanova in OT

Jaime Jaquez Jr. recorded 21 points and 13 rebounds as No. 2 UCLA rallied from down 10 points in the second half to beat No. 4 Villanova 86-77 in overtime Friday in Los Angeles. UCLA (2-0) capped a 7-0 run in overtime when Jaquez connected on a 3-pointer off one of Tyger Campbell's four assists. The outburst proved decisive, as the Bruins led the rest of the way.

Tennis-Battling Badosa beats Sakkari to stay undefeated at WTA Finals

Spain's Paula Badosa ground out a 7-6(4) 6-4 victory over Maria Sakkari at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, moving to the top of Group Chichen Itza with two wins from two games. Facing one of the WTA Tour's great battlers, the seventh seeded Badosa showed she can also play with grit during a two-hour, four-minute slugfest in the Mexican heat stretching her winning streak to eight matches.

Tennis-Ruud welcomes big stage as he prepares for Djokovic opener in Turin

Norwegian trailblazer Casper Ruud said he is ready for the big stage when he takes on world number one Novak Djokovic in his debut match at the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday. Ruud is the first player from Norway to qualify for the elite eight-player tournament having risen to eighth in the ATP rankings on the back of a stellar season.

Speed skating-China's Gao, American Jackson win maiden World Cup gold medals

China's Gao Tingyu and American Erin Jackson claimed their first World Cup speed skating gold medals after breaking track records in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland on Friday to sound out a warning to their rivals ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

China have never won gold in men's Olympic speed skating and Gao was the country's first medallist when he won bronze at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin moves to 4th in goals as Caps win

Alex Ovechkin passed Brett Hull to move into fourth place all by himself on the NHL all-time goals list, and Conor Sheary scored the game-winner with 1:22 remaining in the third period as the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Friday night. Sheary beat Joonas Korpisalo from the bottom of the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Dmitry Orlov.

Soccer-Ramsey scores twice as Wales thrash Belarus, Bale earns 100th cap

Wales moved clear in second place in World Cup qualifying Group E with a 5-1 home rout of Belarus on Saturday, as Gareth Bale earned his 100th cap for his country. Aaron Ramsey scored twice for the hosts in Cardiff with Neco Williams, Ben Davies and Connor Roberts also on target as the Welsh boosted their hopes of finishing runners-up behind group winners Belgium who beat Estonia.

Soccer-Pulisic and McKennie shine as U.S. beat Mexico 2-0

Second half substitute Christian Pulisic headed home a cross from Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie slotted home another as the young United States team beat old rival Mexico 2-0 in World Cup qualifying on Friday. After an intense first half where U.S. goalkeeper Zack Steffen made two crucial saves, the fired up Cincinnati crowd roared its approval when Pulisic, who had been nursing a sprained ankle, came in off the bench.

