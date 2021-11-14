Left Menu

Soccer-Fortaleza's poor run continues with 3-0 loss at Bragantino

Red Bull Bragantino beat Fortaleza 3-0 on Saturday to pull three points clear of their rivals in fourth place in Brazil's Serie A. Both teams started the day on 49 points but the win put some distance between them although Fortaleza, the Brazilian league’s surprise package, have a game in hand. Fortaleza, who avoided relegation to Serie B last season on goal difference, are now on a five-game winless run.

Red Bull Bragantino beat Fortaleza 3-0 on Saturday to pull three points clear of their rivals in fourth place in Brazil's Serie A. Helio Junio got behind the Fortaleza defence to open the scoring after four minutes and it was his cross that Ytalo deflected into the net 10 minutes later to make it 2-0.

Artur Guimaraes got a third from the penalty spot after an hour to cap a resounding performance from the home side. Both teams started the day on 49 points but the win put some distance between them although Fortaleza, the Brazilian league’s surprise package, have a game in hand.

