Left Menu

Mitchell replaces injured Conway for two Tests against India

In-form batter Daryl Mitchell has replaced injured Devon Conway in the New Zealand squad for the upcoming two-Test away series against India.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 14-11-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 09:51 IST
Mitchell replaces injured Conway for two Tests against India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In-form batter Daryl Mitchell has replaced injured Devon Conway in the New Zealand squad for the upcoming two-Test away series against India. Conway was ruled out of the India tour and Sunday's ICC T20 World Cup final against Trans-Tasman rivals Australia with a broken hand he sustained in New Zealand's semifinal win over England on Wednesday.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said Conway would return home with the T20 squad after their three-game series in India next week, while Mitchell will stay on for Tests.

''It's a shame for Devon to miss out on the first series of the new World Test Championship cycle, but it also offers up an opportunity for someone else,'' Stead said in a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket.

''Daryl's versatility means he can cover a lot of batting positions and he's certainly got plenty of confidence at the moment.

''He's proven he can perform in Test cricket and I know he's excited to rejoin the Test group,'' he added.

New Zealand will reach India on Monday for the tour which begins with three T20 Internationals starting November 17 in Jaipur, followed by Ranchi (November 19) and Kolkata (November 21). The two-Test series starts in Kanpur on November 25 with the second Test scheduled to be hosted by Mumbai from December 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021