Left Menu

ISSF increases Olympic quota places for Asia from 38 to 48

The Asian Shooting Confederation on Saturday announced that they have received a letter from International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) confirming that the Olympic quota places for Asia have been increased from 38 to 48.

ANI | Sulaibiya | Updated: 14-11-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 11:19 IST
ISSF increases Olympic quota places for Asia from 38 to 48
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

The Asian Shooting Confederation on Saturday announced that they have received a letter from International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) confirming that the Olympic quota places for Asia have been increased from 38 to 48.The Asian Shooting Confederation expressed its gratitude to the ISSF. The 48 quota places are expected to come into effect from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. "The Asian Shooting Confederation received a letter from ISSF confirming that the Olympic Quota Places for Asia is increased from 38 to 48 Quota Places," the sport's continental body, ASC, said in a statement on Twitter.

India was represented by a record 15 shooters at the Tokyo Olympics which were Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan, Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant, Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, and Rahi Sarnobat. But the country returned empty-handed after a disastrous outing in the Japanese capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021