Stockholm Open: Tommy Paul lifts maiden ATP title after defeating Denis Shapovalov

Tommy Paul on Saturday defeated defending champion Denis Shapovalov to clinch his first ATP Tour title at the Stockholm Open.

ANI | Stockholm | Updated: 14-11-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 14:53 IST
Stockholm Open: Tommy Paul lifts maiden ATP title after defeating Denis Shapovalov
Tommy Paul celebrates victory with the trophy after winning his final match against Denis Shapovalov. Image Credit: ANI
Tommy Paul on Saturday defeated defending champion Denis Shapovalov to clinch his first ATP Tour title at the Stockholm Open. The American recorded a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory over third seed Shapovalov of Canada in two hours and 12 minutes.

With his 25th match win of the season, the 24-year-old is the first American to lift the Stockholm title since James Blake captured his second straight trophy in 2006. En route to his title win, the world number 53 defeated Leo Borg, Taylor Fritz, Andy Murray, and Frances Tiafoe.

"I played some of my best tennis to beat Denis," said Paul, as per atptour.com. "It's the most fun I've had playing a tennis tournament. It means everything to win my first title. I've worked so hard to achieve this and I'd like to break into the Top 30 at some point," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

