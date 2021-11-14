Left Menu

T20 WC: Aussies have 'match winners' but Kiwis will win final, feels McCullum

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum has backed the Kiwis to win the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 14-11-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 15:01 IST
T20 WC: Aussies have 'match winners' but Kiwis will win final, feels McCullum
New Zealand players celebrating after semis win. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum has backed the Kiwis to win the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Australia and New Zealand will square off in the finals of the T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

McCullum said Australia have plenty of "match-winners" but skipper Kane Williamson and the team will get over the line. "All the best to both teams @BLACKCAPS and @CricketAus tonight in the T20 World Cup Final. Aus boys have plenty of match winners but I feel it may be Kane and the boys time," McCullum tweeted.

New Zealand lost fast bowler Lockie Ferguson to injury before the tournament and now will be without batter Devon Conway for the final. Conway suffered a hand injury after punching his bat after being dismissed in the semi-final.

"The loss of Devon is a big one, he's been a big part of all formats for us. It's a disappointing and freak thing to happen," Williamson had said in the press conference on Saturday. "For us, it's keeping our focus on the task and all of our players are focused on the opportunity, to go out and adjust to a different venue and opposition tomorrow," he added.

While these are two contrasting units, both are high on confidence after inspired shows in the semi-final games and it will all boil down to who manages to hold the nerves better in the summit clash. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021