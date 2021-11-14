CA congratulates Karen Rolton on Sport Australia Hall of Fame induction

Cricket Australia on Sunday congratulated former Australian captain Karen Rolton on being inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame. One of the most feared batters in the game, Rolton represented Australia on more than 150 occasions, scoring over 5,000 runs while also claiming 102 wickets with her left-arm medium pace in a career that spanned over a decade.

Debuting for Australia in 1995, Rolton was part of two World Cup-winning sides, including the 2005 edition where she scored an unbeaten century in the Final and was named Player of the Match, was named the inaugural winner of the ICC's Women's Player of the Year Award in 2006 and claimed four Belinda Clark Awards. Since her international retirement in 2010, the hard-hitting left-hander has been named in both the ICC and Australian Cricket Hall of Fame and her on-field achievements continue to be recognised at the Karen Rolton Oval in South Australia.

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's Chief Executive Officer, said: "I'm absolutely thrilled that Karen, a true legend of Australian Cricket, has been inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame. A fierce competitor and outstanding leader, Karen was a representative of the green and gold who took the game to new heights." "Her incredible record and subsequent honours are a true reflection of the lasting impact she had on the game and role she played in inspiring the next generation of cricketers," he added.

Rolton was named in the Hall of Fame alongside seven other inductees, including four-time Olympian and dual-gold medallist Anna Meares and four-time Olympian and sport administrator Steve Moneghetti, and will be honoured in a television special on the Seven Network on December 2, Australia's Sporting Heroes and Legends - a Celebration of the 2021 Sport Australia Hall of Fame. (ANI)

