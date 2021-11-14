Left Menu

T20 WC: Don't want to see any result being influenced by toss, says Michael Hussey

Former Australia all-rounder Michael Hussey feels that the team from Down Under has been good at building momentum and has gotten better with each game.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 14-11-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 16:52 IST
Former Australia all-rounder Michael Hussey feels that the team from Down Under has been good at building momentum and has gotten better with each game. Australia and New Zealand will square off in the finals of the T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"I think this Aussie team has been good in building momentum and has got gradually better with each game. There were a few question marks over this Aussie team at the start of the tournament, but it's just got better and better and gained more confidence as they've gone along," Cricket.com.au quoted Hussey as saying. Hussey further said the toss will be playing a crucial role in the final match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

"I think New Zealand have been superb, and fantastic in all three formats of the game in the last few years so what a triumph it would be for them if they could cap it off," said Hussey. "I hate to say it, and I don't like to see any result being influenced by the coin toss, but I think the toss will be crucial," he added.

Australia and New Zealand have never won the T20 World Cup, and the tournament is guaranteed to have a new winner this time around. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

