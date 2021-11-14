MCA's Bandra-Burla Complex to host preparatory camp for India Test specialists

By Vishesh Roy Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) Bandra-Kurla Complex will be hosting a preparatory camp for India's Test specialists ahead of the two-match series against New Zealand.

Sources within the MCA confirmed to ANI that a camp will indeed be hosted at the BKC ahead of the series. The decision for allowing 100 per cent capacity for the Wankhede Test will be given by the government by November 20. "We will also be hosting a preparatory camp at the Bandra-Kurla Complex from Monday to give the players a proper chance to get ready for the series," the source said.

All the Test specialists including Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha and Umesh Yadav will be part of that camp. Earlier, MCA had written to the Maharashtra government to allow a 100 per cent crowd for the second Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand, beginning December 3.

New Zealand will play a T20I series and then follow it up with two Test matches. The T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi and November 21 in Kolkata. The two Tests will be played in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (December 3-7). (ANI)

