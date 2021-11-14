Left Menu

T20 WC: New Zealand will be tough to beat in final, says Lehmann

Former Australia batter Darren Lehmann on Sunday said that New Zealand will be tough to beat for Australia in the finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 14-11-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 17:39 IST
New Zealand and Australia will lock horns in final (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Australia and New Zealand will be locking horns in the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday evening at the Dubai International Stadium.

"Good luck to both sides at the @ICCWorldCupT20i, @AusCricket_ @BLACKCAPS. Gut feeling is an Aussie win with the big boys standing up. Both teams have been excellent and looking forward to it. NZ a very good side and will be tough to beat," tweeted Lehmann. The Aaron Finch-led side has lost one match in the ongoing tournament when the team went down to England last month.

Since then Australia has revamped themselves and are on the winning run going into the finals of the T20 World Cup. Finch on Saturday said the aftermath of Australia's heavy defeat to England helped propel his side into the finals, where they face New Zealand.

"We were disappointed after that game, obviously. "We had a couple of days off to regroup after a gruelling couple of weeks of the tournament when we had to go through quarantine and really hard training," Finch had said in a pre-match press conference. "It gave us the chance to freshen up mentally and physically. We talked about staying committed to being aggressive," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

