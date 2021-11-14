Left Menu

Conway missing out on T20 WC final huge loss for NZ: Boult

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult on Sunday said that his side will miss Devon Conway in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against Australia.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 14-11-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 19:31 IST
Conway missing out on T20 WC final huge loss for NZ: Boult
Kiwi pacer Trent Boult (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult on Sunday said that his side will miss Devon Conway in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against Australia. Conway will be missing the final after he injured his hand during the semi-final clash against England earlier this week.

"It's what we have come here to achieve and we're looking forward to taking on the Australians. It has been a good year and a good tournament for us. I wouldn't say it has swung a heck of a lot but the new ball is important for our side. The golden rule is that you pick wickets in the powerplay. But having said that, we need to adjust to the conditions and the pitch," Boult said before the game. "Conway missing out is a huge loss and understandably there is no one who is more gutted than he is. He has been a huge part of the BlackCaps side. The positive is that it gives someone else the opportunity to step up in his place. We have 15 guys who can do the job," he added.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the final clash of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. While Australia and New Zealand are two contrasting units, both are high on confidence after inspired shows in the semi-final games and it will all boil down to who manages to hold the nerves better in the summit clash.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021