T20 WC, Final: It is shame that Conway misses but as team we have to move on, says Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson feels it is a shame that Devon Conway had to miss the final clash against Australia due to the hand injury but the team should move on and focus on the game.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 14-11-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 19:41 IST
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (Photo/T20 World Cup- Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson feels it is a shame that Devon Conway had to miss the final clash against Australia due to the hand injury but the team should move on and focus on the game. Australia and New Zealand are locking horns in the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday evening at the Dubai International Stadium.

"It is a shame that he (Conway) misses but as a team, we have to move on and focus on the challenge at hand. Mitch Santner is a world-class operator and it didn't quite work out in the match the other night. We don't want to look too far ahead and we just need to make a few small adjustments," said Williamson during the toss. Devon Conway sustained an injury on his hand during the semi-final clash against England on Wednesday. Wicket-keeper Tim Seifert has been included in the Playing XI as Conway's replacement for the final match.

Coming to the match, Australia have won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the final clash of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Australia and New Zealand have never won the T20 World Cup, and the tournament is guaranteed to have a new winner this time around. (ANI)

