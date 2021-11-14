Left Menu

Jon Rahm withdraws from DP World Tour Championship

Jon Rahm has pulled out of the DP World Tour Championship, despite having a chance to win the Race to Dubai for the second time in three years.Rahm, who won the money list title in 2019, is third on the standings behind British Open champion Collin Morikawa and Billy Horschel but will not contest the European Tours season-ending event.After lengthy discussions with my team, I have come to the difficult decision not to travel to Dubai next week, top-ranked Rahm said in a statement.

PTI | London | Updated: 14-11-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 19:55 IST
Jon Rahm withdraws from DP World Tour Championship
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jon Rahm has pulled out of the DP World Tour Championship, despite having a chance to win the Race to Dubai for the second time in three years.

Rahm, who won the money list title in 2019, is third on the standings behind British Open champion Collin Morikawa and Billy Horschel but will not contest the European Tour’s season-ending event.

''After lengthy discussions with my team, I have come to the difficult decision not to travel to Dubai next week,'' top-ranked Rahm said in a statement. ''The demands of a long season with many ups and downs has taken a lot out of me. I feel I need to take time to recharge my batteries while spending quality time with my family.

''I would like to take this opportunity to wish DP World and the European Tour all the best for the season-ending event, which is always such a special tournament.'' Rahm won his maiden major title in the US Open in June, 15 days after being forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament when holding a six-shot lead after 54 holes due to testing positive for COVID-19.

He also missed the Tokyo Olympics after returning another positive test shortly before he was due to fly to Japan, while he was Europe’s top performer with three and a half points from five matches in the record Ryder Cup defeat at Whistling Straits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021