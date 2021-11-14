Left Menu

T20 WC 2021: Josh Hazlewood records most wickets in powerplay

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood on Sunday recorded the most wickets in the powerplay of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 14-11-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 20:50 IST
T20 WC 2021: Josh Hazlewood records most wickets in powerplay
Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood (Photo/T20 World Cup- Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood on Sunday recorded the most wickets in the powerplay of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Australia and New Zealand are locking horns in the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday evening at the Dubai International Stadium.

Hazlewood achieved this feat after dismissing Kiwi opener Daryl Mitchell in the fourth over of the innings. The Australian pacer has scalped seven wickets during the powerplays of the T20 World Cup 2021. Coming to the match, Australia had won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the final clash of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Australia and New Zealand have never won the T20 World Cup, and the tournament is guaranteed to have a new winner this time around. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021