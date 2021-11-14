Soccer-Australia's Souttar suffers season-ending ligament injury

Australia's Harry Souttar sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the draw against Saudi Arabia in Sydney with the central defender unlikely to be available for the rest of the team's World Cup qualifying campaign. Souttar, who plays for English Championship side Stoke City, on Sunday returned to Britain where he will undergo rehabilitation, Football Australia said in a statement.

Stoke City said the 23-year-old, who was carried off on a stretcher during Thursday's 0-0 draw, will miss the remainder of the season, also ruling him out of Australia's remaining five Asian qualifiers for next year's World Cup in Qatar. "We are devastated for Harry," said Socceroos head coach Graham Arnold. "Harry is a determined and positive young man who will leave no stone unturned to return to the pitch as soon as possible."

