Left Menu

Tennis-Medvedev fights back to sink Hurkacz in ATP Finals opener

Russian Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open title in September for his maiden Grand Slam crown, allowed his Polish opponent to take the early advantage in the season-ending event following a tight tiebreaker but responded in style. The 25-year-old fired 15 aces to Hurkacz's 12 and converted two break points on a fast court to seal victory in the Red Group ahead of potentially tricky challenges against Germany's Alexander Zverev and Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 21:21 IST
Tennis-Medvedev fights back to sink Hurkacz in ATP Finals opener

World number two Daniil Medvedev came from a set down to power past ATP Finals debutant Hubert Hurkacz 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 and get his title defence off to a winning start in Turin on Sunday. Russian Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open title in September for his maiden Grand Slam crown, allowed his Polish opponent to take the early advantage in the season-ending event following a tight tiebreaker but responded in style.

The 25-year-old fired 15 aces to Hurkacz's 12 and converted two break points on a fast court to seal victory in the Red Group ahead of potentially tricky challenges against Germany's Alexander Zverev and Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini. "It was a very tight match," said Medvedev, looking to become the first back-to-back ATP Finals winner since Serb Novak Djokovic claimed four between 2012-15, in his post-match interview. "One good shot and the point is over.

"I think a lot of matches are going to be like this because the courts are super fast. The only two games I had break points I managed to break and that was the key." Medvedev showed glimpses of the form that helped him beat Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem en route to the title on London last year, as he went up 3-0 in the second set after an early break.

He raised his level in the third set to close out the match, hitting more than 30 winners and not facing a single breakpoint in a clash lasting a little more than two hours. Olympic champion Zverev will face Italian Berrettini in the second Red Group match later on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021