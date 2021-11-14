Left Menu

New Zealand set Australia 173-run target

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 14-11-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 21:21 IST
New Zealand set Australia 173-run target
Invited to bat, New Zealand scored a challenging 172 for four against Australia in the T20 World Cup title clash, here on Sunday.

Skipper Kane Williamson top-scored for the BlackCaps with his 85-run knock while opener Martin Guptill contributed 28 runs.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood (3/16) took three out of four wickets while leg-spinner Adam Zampa (1/26) accounted for one batsman.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 172 for 4 in 20 overs. (K Williamson 85, J Hazlewood 3/16, A Zampa 1/26) vs Australia.

