T20 WC, Final: Williamson's 85-run masterclass propels New Zealand to 172/4 against Australia

Kane Williamson played a brilliant innings of 85 runs as New Zealand posted 172/4 against Australia in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 14-11-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 21:22 IST
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in action (Photo/ BlackCaps Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Kane Williamson played a brilliant innings of 85 runs as New Zealand posted 172/4 against Australia in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Asked to bat first, New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell put on 28 runs for the first wicket, however, this partnership was broken by Josh Hazlewood in the fourth over as he sent Mitchell (11) back to the pavilion. After the end of the powerplay, New Zealand's score read 32/1.

Kane Williamson and Guptill found the going tough as Australia bowlers managed to maintain a stranglehold over them in the middle overs. However, in the 11th over, Williamson changed the tempo of the innings as he smashed Mitchell Starc for 19 runs. But in the very next over, Adam Zampa dismissed Guptill (28), reducing New Zealand to 76/2. Williamson smashed two back-to-back sixes off Glenn Maxwell and he brought up his half-century in the 13th over of the innings. The Kiwi skipper decided to go after Starc and in the 16th over bowled by the left-arm seamer, Williamson managed to score 22 runs, and New Zealand was looking in firm control at 136/2.

Glenn Phillips departed after playing a 16-run knock and in the same over, Hazlewood dismissed Williamson (85), pegging New Zealand back. In the final two overs, the Kiwis managed to add 23 more runs, taking the score past the 170-run mark. Brief Scores: New Zealand 172/4 (Kane Williamson 85, Martin Guptill 28; Josh Hazlewood 3-16) vs Australia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

