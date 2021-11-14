Sports News Roundup: Packers Rodgers removed from COVID-19 list; Motor racing-Verstappen fined as Hamilton goes from first to last and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Gonzaga handles No. 5 Texas

Top-ranked Gonzaga, looking to take one final step this season and win its first NCAA title, rode a big performance from Drew Timme to turn back the No. 5 Texas Longhorns 86-74 on Saturday night in Spokane, Wash. A unanimous AP Preseason All-American, Timme scored the first seven points for Gonzaga and had 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting as the Bulldogs built a 25-13 lead. He was a problem all night for Texas, finishing with a career-high 37 points on 15-for-19 shooting to go with seven rebounds.

NFL: Packers Rodgers removed from COVID-19 list

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was removed from the National Football League's reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, clearing the way for the three-time most valuable player to play against the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 last week and received widespread criticism for telling reporters in August that he was "immunized" when he was asked if he had been vaccinated.

NBA roundup: Cavs shock Celtics with second-half rally

Darius Garland scored 22 points and hit two free throws with 9.4 seconds left to give the Cleveland Cavaliers a 91-89 come-from-behind victory Saturday night over the visiting Boston Celtics. Evan Mobley had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks as the Cavaliers won for the sixth time in seven games. Ricky Rubio came off the bench to tally 16 points and seven assists as the Cavaliers overcame a 19-point, second-half deficit.

Motor racing-Verstappen fined as Hamilton goes from first to last

Formula One stewards sent Lewis Hamilton from first place to last ahead of a sprint race to decide the Sao Paulo Grand Prix starting grid on Saturday, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen poised to extend his championship lead. Verstappen leads Mercedes' seven-time world champion by 19 points with four races remaining including Brazil and can stretch that advantage to 22 if he wins the 100km sprint at Interlagos.

Tennis-Badosa beats Sakkari to move into WTA Finals semis, Sabalenka survives Swiatek test

Spain's Paula Badosa ground out a 7-6(4) 6-4 victory over Maria Sakkari at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday and advanced to the semi-finals with two wins from two matches in Group Chichen Itza after Aryna Sabalenka beat Iga Swiatek. Facing one of the WTA Tour's great battlers, the seventh-seeded Badosa showed she can also play with grit during a two-hour, four-minute slugfest in the Mexican heat, stretching her winning streak to eight matches.

Motorcycling-Bagnaia wins Valencia GP, Rossi 10th in emotional farewell

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia claimed his fourth win in the last six MotoGP races at the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday as his mentor and nine-times world champion Valentino Rossi finished 10th in his final race. Pramac Racing's Spanish rookie Jorge Martin made a strong start from pole position and held off a pack of challengers but was denied a second victory of the season after being overtaken by Bagnaia with 13 laps left.

Speed skating-China's Gao, American Jackson win maiden World Cup gold medals

China's Gao Tingyu and American Erin Jackson claimed their first World Cup speed skating gold medals after breaking track records in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland on Friday to sound out a warning to their rivals ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

China have never won gold in men's Olympic speed skating and Gao was the country's first medallist when he won bronze at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

NHL roundup: Knights blitz Canucks with 7 goals

Evgenii Dadonov had two goals and an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights scored four times in the third period to pull away for a 7-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, Jake Leschyshyn and Reilly Smith each had a goal and an assist, and Brayden McNabb also scored a goal for Vegas, which won its third straight game.

Soccer-Ramsey scores twice as Wales thrash Belarus, Bale earns 100th cap

Wales moved clear in second place in World Cup qualifying Group E with a 5-1 home rout of Belarus on Saturday, as Gareth Bale earned his 100th cap for his country. Aaron Ramsey scored twice for the hosts in Cardiff with Neco Williams, Ben Davies and Connor Roberts also on target as the Welsh boosted their hopes of finishing runners-up behind group winners Belgium who beat Estonia.

Soccer-Pulisic and McKennie shine as U.S. beat Mexico 2-0

Second half substitute Christian Pulisic headed home a cross from Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie slotted home another as the young United States team beat old rival Mexico 2-0 in World Cup qualifying on Friday. After an intense first half where U.S. goalkeeper Zack Steffen made two crucial saves, the fired up Cincinnati crowd roared its approval when Pulisic, who had been nursing a sprained ankle, came in off the bench.

