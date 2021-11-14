Left Menu

Rugby-Wobbly Wales labour to 38-23 win as Fiji see red

Reuters | Cardiff | Updated: 14-11-2021 22:56 IST
Rugby-Wobbly Wales labour to 38-23 win as Fiji see red
Hooker Ryan Elias scored two tries as Wales laboured to a flattering 38-23 victory over sparkling Fiji, who received a first half red card but showed plenty of fight in their autumn international clash at the Principality Stadium on Sunday. Scrumhalf Kieran Hardy, fullback Liam Williams, and wings Alex Cuthbert and Louis Rees-Zammit also crossed for tries, but Wales were second best for much of the contest despite playing for 20 minutes with a two-man advantage as they lost the breakdown battle and were sloppy in possession.

Centre Waisea Nayacalevu scored a brace of tries for Fiji, who led 23-14 on the hour-mark, as they were left to rue a deserved 28-minute red card for wing Eroni Sau, without which the scoreline might have been in their favour. The win ends a run of three straight defeats for Wales, who host Australia on Saturday, but coach Wayne Pivac will have plenty of concerns after a lacklustre display that might have been punished with better discipline from the visitors.

