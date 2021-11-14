Left Menu

Winter session of Odisha Assembly to begin from Dec 1

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-11-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 22:54 IST
Winter session of Odisha Assembly to begin from Dec 1
  • Country:
  • India

The winter session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin from December 1 and continue till December 31, a notification issued by the Assembly secretariat said.

As per the provisional calendar of sittings issued by the Assembly, the session will have 26 business days while there will be five holidays on December 5, December 12, December 19, and December 26 on account of Sundays and December 25 (Christmas Day).

The first supplementary statement of expenditure for 2021-22 will be presented in the House on the first day of the winter session. Debate on demands of grants will be held on the floor of the House from December 7, it said.

The Appropriation Bill on the first supplementary budget will be tabled on December 10, the notification said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021