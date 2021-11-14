Cricket-Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets to win T20 World Cup
Australia defeated New Zealand by eight wickets to win the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.
Having restricted New Zealand to 172-4, Australia reached their target with seven balls to spare. David Warner scored 53 while Mitchell Marsh remained unbeaten on 77.
