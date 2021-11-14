Left Menu

Rugby-Wales coach Pivac has breakdown concerns after win over Fiji

A lot of offloading and we talked about not letting them get too many away." Pivac will be relieved to have ended a three-game losing streak, and his team on Saturday face Australia, who have already lost to Scotland and England this month. "They’re well-coached.

Reuters | Cardiff | Updated: 14-11-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 23:58 IST
Rugby-Wales coach Pivac has breakdown concerns after win over Fiji
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Wales coach Wayne Pivac said the red card for Fiji wing Eroni Sau spurred the visitors into action as they ran the home side close before a flurry of late tries saw them to a flattering 38-23 victory nL1N2S50EN at the Principality Stadium on Saturday. Sau’s first half sending off for direct contact to the head of Wales centre Johnny Williams was the correct decision, and was later exacerbated by two further yellow cards for the Fijians, who still clung on in the contest and led the autumn international clash 23-14 just past the hour mark.

"They (Fiji) played well and the red card galvanised them. They had nothing to lose. We didn’t get a flow on building phases and wearing them down," Pivac told reporters. "It took time to do that because of our inaccuracy at the breakdown. They’re strong over the ball and that’s a concern in how we had separation with the ball carrier and clear-out.

"Everything we talked about came to fruition. A lot of offloading and we talked about not letting them get too many away." Pivac will be relieved to have ended a three-game losing streak, and his team on Saturday face Australia, who have already lost to Scotland and England this month.

"They’re well-coached. We expect them to come and be physical. It’ll be free-flowing and they’re hurt at the minute," Pivac said. He has a number of injury concerns for the match, including wing Josh Adams, who was set to start at outside centre against Fiji but pulled out minutes before kick-off with a calf issue.

"Josh felt something in his leg in the warm-up. He wanted to start the game but we weren’t going to let that happen. Hopefully that won’t keep him out for too long," Pivac added. "We had a couple of head knocks. (Prop) WillGriff John and (lock) Will Rowlands. With a six-day turnaround, we might have to dig deeper into the squad.

"(Number eight) Aaron Wainwright should be ready though and (prop) Tomas Francis is already into the (concussion) protocols."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside advisory panel opinion -CNN; Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis - media and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside a...

 Global
4
Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021