There were some high hopes coming in, so we're feeling it a bit: Williamson

They put on board a competitive 172 for four but Australian batter Mitchell Marsh crushed their hopes with a scintillating unbeaten 77.There was a lot of heart shown, always nice to get to the big dance. The Black Caps captain said it cant be said what total would have been good or if he thought, they had enough runs on board.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson says his players showed big heart in the T20 World Cup with their performances but since it did not result in a title, they are ''feeling it a bit.'' Williamson himself led the New Zealand charge with a majestic 85-run knock after his side struggled in the first half of their innings. They put on board a competitive 172 for four but Australian batter Mitchell Marsh crushed their hopes with a scintillating unbeaten 77.

''There was a lot of heart shown, always nice to get to the big dance. But credit to Australia again. Some high hopes coming in, some good cricket played, so we're feeling it a bit,'' Williamson said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

''There are only two possible outcomes, shame we couldn't get the job done.'' New Zealand managed only 57 runs in first 10 overs and that pegged them back a bit though Williamson's incredible effort still helped them post a fighting total.

Williamson said the pitch behaviour did play a part in their slow run-rate. ''We were trying to get a platform, the surface was holding a fraction. Nice to build some partnerships and get what we thought was a competitive total, only to be chased superbly. They're a fantastic side, had a brilliant campaign and came out and turned it on. '' The Black Caps captain said it can't be said what total would have been good or if he thought, they had enough runs on board. ''You never really know. At halfway, we made every effort to get a good total. We weren't far away. Credit to the way Australia chase it, they didn't give us an inch. Wasn't to be today, but proud of how we've operated,'' he said. ''Guys committed to what we tried to do in venues that varied a lot.'' PTI AT AT KHS KHS

