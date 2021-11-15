Left Menu

Soccer-Romania beat Liechtenstein but North Macedonia seal World Cup playoff spot

Romania's World Cup qualifying campaign ended in disappointment despite a 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein in their Group J clash in Vaduz on Sunday, after North Macedonia beat Iceland 3-1 to finish second in the group and grab the playoff spot.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 00:29 IST
Soccer-Romania beat Liechtenstein but North Macedonia seal World Cup playoff spot
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Romania's World Cup qualifying campaign ended in disappointment despite a 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein in their Group J clash in Vaduz on Sunday, after North Macedonia beat Iceland 3-1 to finish second in the group and grab the playoff spot. Romania had to defeat winless Liechtenstein in their final group match and needed Iceland to get at least draw with North Macedonia to remain alive. Germany had already qualified for the Qatar 2022 finals as group winners.

The results meant Romania finish third in the group with 17 points from 10 matches, a point behind North Macedonia who will go through to the playoffs in March after their fifth victory of a spirited qualifying campaign. Forward Dennis Man put Romania 1-0 up in the eighth minute, but the visitors were unable to extend their lead as captain Nicolae Stanciu missed several chances and sent a first-half penalty wide with goalkeeper Benjamin Buechel beaten.

Despite denying Romania on a number of occasions following the break, Buechel was unable to stop Nicusor Bancu's screamer from long range in the 87th minute that wrapped up the win for the visitors on an otherwise frustrating day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside advisory panel opinion -CNN; Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis - media and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside a...

 Global
4
Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021