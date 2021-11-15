Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:17 PM EDT on Sunday, November 14

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:17 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL All times Eastern East Tennessee State at No. 18 Tennessee, Noon Yale at Seton Hall, Noon No. 23 Florida State at Florida, 1 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m. Texas A&M-CC at Texas A&M (late preview), 3 p.m. Fairfield at Boston College, 4 p.m. Canisius at No. 23 St. Bonaventure, 5 p.m. South Carolina vs. Western Kentucky, 5 p.m. Drexel at Syracuse, 5 p.m. Minnesota vs. Princeton, 7:30 p.m. Texas State at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m. - -

Guard CJ Fredrick (hamstring) likely out for season at Kentucky Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick will have surgery on his injured left hamstring this upcoming week and is expected to miss the rest of the 2021-22 season. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-UK-FREDRICK, Field Level Media - - - - NFL All times Eastern Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m. Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m. Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

- - Vikings' Dakota Dozier released from hospital Minnesota Vikings G Dakota Dozier, hospitalized with COVID-19 this week, was released from the hospital. FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN-DOZIER, Field Level Media

- - Bucs WR Chris Godwin (foot) to play vs. Washington Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is listed as active for Sunday's road contest against the Washington Football Team. FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-GODWIN, Field Level Media

- - Bills DT Star Lotulelei on reserve/COVID-19 list, out vs. Jets Buffalo Bills starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list early Sunday and will miss the afternoon game against the New York Jets, the team announced. FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-LOTULELEI, Field Level Media

- - Reports: WFT QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to miss rest of season Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to miss the remainder of the season as he continues his recovery from a hip subluxation, multiple media outlets reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-WSH-FITZPATRICK, Field Level Media

- - - - NBA All times Eastern San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6 p.m. Golden State at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. Portland at Denver, 8 p.m. Chicago at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m. - -

76ers' Dave Joerger takes leave to begin cancer treatment Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Dave Joerger is taking a leave of absence to undergo treatment for a form of head and neck cancer. BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI- JOERGER, Field Level Media - - - -

NHL All times Eastern Calgary at Ottawa, 5 p.m. Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m. Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m. - -

Predators' Mark Borowiecki to have hearing with NHL Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-NSH-HEARING, Field Level Media - -

Penguins' Evan Rodrigues fined for dangerous trip Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues has been fined $2,500 by the NHL for a dangerous trip on Ottawa Senators forward Zach Sanford. HOCKEY-NHL-PIT-RODRIGUES, Field Level Media - - - - GOLF PGA -- Houston Open LPGA -- Pelican Women's Championship Champions -- Charles Schwab Cup Championship

- - World No. 1 Jon Rahm skipping Race to Dubai finale World No. 1 Jon Rahm confirmed Sunday that he won't play in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship next week, giving up the chance to win the European Tour 2021 points title. GOLF-EPGA-RAHM, Field Level Media

- - - - TENNIS ATP Finals at Turin, Italy WTA Finals at Guadalajara, Mexico - - - - ESPORTS CS:GO -- DreamHack Open November 2021

- - Liiv SANDBOX won't extend contracts of Summit, OnFleek Liiv SANDBOX announced they are not extending the contracts of top laner Woo-tae "Summit" Park and jungler Jang-gyeom "OnFleek" Kim. ESPORTS-LOL-SANDBOX, Field Level Media

