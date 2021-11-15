Left Menu

Motor racing-Hamilton in trouble with stewards over safety belt breach

at all times during a competition when it is mobile on a circuit, pit lane, special stage or competition course." Hamilton slowed after winning the race at Interlagos to wave at the crowd and collect a Brazilian flag.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 01:51 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 01:46 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton in trouble with stewards over safety belt breach
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)

Formula One stewards summoned a Mercedes team representative on Sunday after Sao Paulo Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton allegedly broke the rules regarding the use of safety belts. The sporting code states that drivers "must be properly restrained in their seat by safety belts... at all times during a competition when it is mobile on a circuit, pit lane, special stage or competition course."

Hamilton slowed after winning the race at Interlagos to wave at the crowd and collect a Brazilian flag. Sky Sports television showed freeze frame footage indicating Hamilton had loosened his belt in order to get enough arm movement to reach over for the flag.

"We are going to the stewards because Lewis has undone his belts on the last lap," said team boss Toto Wolff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
3
Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside advisory panel opinion -CNN; Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis - media and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021