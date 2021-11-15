Left Menu

Soccer-Fluminense come from behind to beat Palmeiras 2-1

Yago Felipe scored twice as Fluminense came from behind to beat Palmeiras 2-1 on Sunday and all but bury their Brazilian title hopes. Palmeiras started the day 10 points behind leaders Atletico Mineiro and one ahead of Flamengo. Atletico top the table with 68 points, eight ahead of Flamengo and 10 ahead of Palmeiras.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 15-11-2021 05:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 05:06 IST
Soccer-Fluminense come from behind to beat Palmeiras 2-1
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Yago Felipe scored twice as Fluminense came from behind to beat Palmeiras 2-1 on Sunday and all but bury their Brazilian title hopes. Palmeiras started the day 10 points behind leaders Atletico Mineiro and one ahead of Flamengo. However, Flamengo beat Sao Paulo 4-0 earlier in the day to leapfrog them and move into second place.

Atletico, who are odds-on favourite to win only their second Brazilian league title, play their game in hand on Thursday. Dudu put Palmeiras ahead after 28 minutes when he smashed an unstoppable volley in the top corner from almost 30 meters out but the home side equalised a minute into the second half when Yago Felipe’s shot was deflected past goalkeeper Weverton.

Fluminense had a penalty awarded but rescinded after a check with the Video Assistant Referee. However, they got a winner two minutes from time when Yago Felipe scored with a low drive. Atletico top the table with 68 points, eight ahead of Flamengo and 10 ahead of Palmeiras.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
3
Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside advisory panel opinion -CNN; Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis - media and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021