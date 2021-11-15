Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Gonzaga handles No. 5 Texas

Top-ranked Gonzaga, looking to take one final step this season and win its first NCAA title, rode a big performance from Drew Timme to turn back the No. 5 Texas Longhorns 86-74 on Saturday night in Spokane, Wash. A unanimous AP Preseason All-American, Timme scored the first seven points for Gonzaga and had 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting as the Bulldogs built a 25-13 lead. He was a problem all night for Texas, finishing with a career-high 37 points on 15-for-19 shooting to go with seven rebounds.

NFL: Packers Rodgers removed from COVID-19 list

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was removed from the National Football League's reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, clearing the way for the three-time most valuable player to play against the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 last week and received widespread criticism for telling reporters in August that he was "immunized" when he was asked if he had been vaccinated.

Tennis-WTA calls for investigation into Peng sexual assault allegations

The WTA Tour on Sunday called on the Chinese government to investigate allegations of sexual assault made by Peng Shuai against a former Chinese vice premier while also demanding an end to censorship of the former top-ranked doubles player. Peng, one of China's biggest sporting stars, alleged on her Weibo social media account https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-tennis-star-peng-says-ex-vice-premier-forced-her-into-sex-2021-11-03 on Nov. 2 that Zhang Gaoli, who became a member of the Politburo Standing Committee - China's top decision-making body - coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Motor racing-Hamilton hunts down Verstappen for victory in Brazil

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down Max Verstappen to win the Sao Paulo Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday and slash his Red Bull rival's Formula One lead to 14 points in one of the greatest drives of his career. Verstappen finished second with Valtteri Bottas third for Mercedes after a controversial, roller-coaster weekend in Brazil.

NBA roundup: Cavs shock Celtics with second-half rally

Darius Garland scored 22 points and hit two free throws with 9.4 seconds left to give the Cleveland Cavaliers a 91-89 come-from-behind victory Saturday night over the visiting Boston Celtics. Evan Mobley had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks as the Cavaliers won for the sixth time in seven games. Ricky Rubio came off the bench to tally 16 points and seven assists as the Cavaliers overcame a 19-point, second-half deficit.

NHL roundup: Knights blitz Canucks with 7 goals

Evgenii Dadonov had two goals and an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights scored four times in the third period to pull away for a 7-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, Jake Leschyshyn and Reilly Smith each had a goal and an assist, and Brayden McNabb also scored a goal for Vegas, which won its third straight game.

Tennis-Pliskova rallies to shock Krejcikova at WTA Finals

Karolina Pliskova came out on top in an all Czech showdown at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico on Sunday, storming back to stun compatriot Barbora Krejcikova 0-6 6-4 6-4 and keep her semi-final hopes alive. Down a set and a break Pliskova's chances of reaching the last four for a fourth consecutive year appeared over but gave herself a chance moving to the top of the Teotihuacan Group with a record of 2-1.

Predators' Mark Borowiecki to have hearing with NHL

Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday. Borowiecki is facing discipline for kneeing Arizona Coyotes forward Dmitrij Jaskin during the first period of the Predators' 4-1 win on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.

Soccer-Spain's Morata grabs late winner to seal World Cup spot

Spain's Alvaro Morata came off the bench to strike a late winner as they qualified for next year’s World Cup finals in Qatar by beating stubborn visitors Sweden 1-0 in a tense clash on Sunday. Morata struck in the 86th minute when he cleverly lifted the ball over Sweden's Robin Olsen after Dani Olmo's fierce drive was pushed onto the post by the keeper and fell into his path.

Cricket-Underdogs to winners: Australia break T20 World Cup duck

It took Australia seven attempts but under Aaron Finch they finally laid their hands on a maiden Twenty20 World Cup title on Sunday with an eight-wicket triumph nL1N2S50EU over New Zealand. The 20-overs trophy drought for one-day cricket's most successful team was an aberration for Finch, who had oozed confidence that Australia would be "rectifying" https://www.reuters.com/article/cricket-t20worldcup-nzl-aus/update-1-cricket-australia-primed-to-break-t20-title-duck-says-finch-idINL1N2S40A5 the wrong.

