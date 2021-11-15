Left Menu

Black Caps congratulated for victory at Twenty20 World Cup

It was the third straight ICC final for New Zealand across three formats, finishing runners-up in the 2019 Cricket World Cup to England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 15-11-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 10:52 IST
Black Caps congratulated for victory at Twenty20 World Cup
“It was not to be today, but the Black Caps have shown that good sportsmanship, humility and solidarity make for a truly inspirational team and some amazing cricket,” Grant Robertson said. Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Minister of Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson has congratulated the Black Caps on an inspirational performance at the Twenty20 World Cup.

"On the back of the World Test Championship victory over India earlier in the year, the Black Caps did an outstanding job to make it to the final and once again proved their consistency, determination and exceptional talent which saw them finish runners-up to a top Australian team," Grant Robertson said.

It was the third straight ICC final for New Zealand across three formats, finishing runners-up in the 2019 Cricket World Cup to England.

"Over the last few years, the Black Caps have risen to new heights with a roll call of players of the highest calibre, constituting the broadest and deepest talent pool in New Zealand cricket's history. The team has certainly punched above its weight on the world stage against some of the bigger cricketing nations.

"I want to congratulate the Black Caps remarkable captain Kane Williamson – arguably the most influential captain the team has ever had. I'd also like to acknowledge Coach Gary Stead, Manager Mike Sandle and all of the backroom team for their contribution to the Black Caps' sustained success.

"Making it to the Twenty20 World Cup final was no small feat and the team proved they deserved to be there. The spirit, camaraderie and fight in this squad is nothing short of incredible. We are hugely proud of our Black Caps – not only because of the team's talent and performances but because of the humble, authentic and loyal sportspeople they are.

"It was not to be today, but the Black Caps have shown that good sportsmanship, humility and solidarity make for a truly inspirational team and some amazing cricket," Grant Robertson said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021