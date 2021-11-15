T20 WC: Enjoying in bio-bubble important part of Australia's success, says Langer

Unfazed by bio-bubble fatigue, Australian players enjoyed their stint in the ongoing T20 World Cup, said head coach Justin Langer after the team from Down Under won the maiden T20 title. Mitchell Marsh's power-packed unbeaten 77 and a superb spell from Josh Hazlewood fired Australia to their first T20 World Cup title on Sunday against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Langer said Australian players embraced fun during the testing times and mentioned how the cricketers felt like it was a reunion when the squad assembled together for the preparations of the showpiece event. "Everyone that wins a World Cup says it's hard to process, it's hard to put in words, but this is such a wonderful group of people. Every coach and every captain says the same but we have got some amazing cricketers here," said Langer after the win.

"We haven't had a chance to play together for different reasons for the last 12 months. When we all got back together, it was almost like a reunion. There are so many close relationships there, a very special moment for everyone. We knew when we came together how much talent we had. There's enormous talent in the team. "When we were in the West Indies and Bangladesh, there were a few missing pieces, Mitch Marsh took one of those pieces and he's been brilliant. We also embraced fun. In these situations, when everyone's talking about bubble, these guys have had so much fun on and off the ground," he mentioned.

"In this form of game, actually it's important to have fun and enjoy, the guys have done that. I think that was a really important part of the success here," Langer added. Adam Zampa played a key role in the Australia title win and Langer was quick to mention how the leggie has had an impact on the squad with his performances in the T20 World Cup.

"Zamps (Adam Zampa) puts a smile on my face everytime because he's a little bit different and he's a little bit hippie but he's so competitive, he's been so good in this form of the game," said Langer. "We see leg-spinners having an impact around the world and he's doing that for Australia. Josh Hazlewood -- he didn't play the last one-day WC because he had some back issues. He's been sublime here, it's been a great team effort," he signed off.

New Zealand scored a competitive-looking total of 172 for four but Mitchell Marsh's aggressive unbeaten 77 coupled with David Warner's fifty propelled Australia to their maiden triumph in the men's T20 World Cup. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)