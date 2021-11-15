Left Menu

Too old and slow: Wife Candice trolls David Warner's critics

Left-hander David Warner was being written off after poor performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) which even led to his ousting from the playing XI of SunRisers Hyderabad. However, fast forward one month, Warner turned back the clock which saw him rising to the occasion and winning the Player of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 12:04 IST
Too old and slow: Wife Candice trolls David Warner's critics
Australia batter David Warner (Photo/ T20 World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Left-hander David Warner was being written off after poor performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) which even led to his ousting from the playing XI of SunRisers Hyderabad. However, fast forward one month, Warner turned back the clock which saw him rising to the occasion and winning the Player of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday. In the tournament, Warner amassed 289 runs from seven matches and in the final against New Zealand, he went on to score 53 helping his side cruise to an eight-wicket win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

This performance gave Warner's wife Candice a perfect chance to take the mickey out of the critics who were questioning the left-hander's form for the past two months. "Out of form, too old and slow! Congratulations @davidwarner31," tweeted Candice.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch had also revealed that he had called coach Justin Langer a few months ago to tell him not to worry about opening batter Warner's form ahead of the T20 World Cup. "You didn't expect that (Warner winning the Man of the Tournament)? I certainly did. Without a word of a lie, I promise you, I called Justin Langer a few months ago and said, "Don't worry about Davey, he'll be Man of the Tournament," Finch said in the post-match press conference as per ICC.

"I thought Adam Zampa should have been Man of the Tournament personally, but he's a great player. He's one of the all-time great batters. And he's a fighter. He's someone who when his back is against the wall, that's when you get the very, very best of David Warner. It was a special finish to the tournament for him, the last couple of knocks," he added. New Zealand went down by eight wickets in the ICC men's T20 World Cup final as Williamson's stylish innings of 85 went in vain on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021