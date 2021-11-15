Soccer-Socceroos' Arnold laments pandemic impact on Australia-based players

Australia coach Graham Arnold acknowledged that the pandemic has limited opportunities for domestic-based players to feature for his Socceroos as the A-League prepares to return this weekend after a four-and-a-half month close season.

Arnold will lead the Australians into their final World Cup qualifier of the year against China in Sharjah on Tuesday with only three home-based players in his 25-man squad as he continues to lean heavily on the overseas contingent. The A-League's Grand Final was won by Melbourne City on June 27 while the start of the new campaign was delayed until Friday because of the pandemic, leaving Arnold lamenting the lack of game time in Australia's professional set-up.

"It's been tough for everyone, but these A-League boys not getting games and minutes, (the) lockdown in Australia and not being able to play competitive minutes has been tough for them," he said. "It's been tough for us as well, that we haven't been able to lean on the A-League players when we've need them most in the September, October, November camps."

Sydney FC's Rhyan Grant is the only Australia-based player to have been included in Arnold's squad throughout the final phase of preliminaries for Qatar 2022 while Melbourne City duo Jamie Maclaren and Mathew Leckie are recent call-ups. Grant and Leckie started Thursday's 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia in Sydney, when the Australians played in front of home fans for the first time in more than two years and Arnold conceded the A-League players were short of match sharpness.

"We've got the boys here from the A-League that deserve to be here more on reputation than on match minutes because you're picking players you haven't seen play for two or three months because they've not played at all," he said. "We've used for these last three windows predominantly overseas-based players but it will be good to see the A-League players get back on the field finally."

Before that, the Australians will look to consolidate their hold on second place in Group B of the preliminaries for next year's World Cup when they take on China. Li Tie's team have also suffered due to the pandemic, with the Chinese unable to play any of their games on home soil due to quarantine restrictions.

"There's a lot of problems at the moment in Chinese football," said Arnold. "They're having to play all their games away from home, which is not far off what's happened with us. "At times, that can build camaraderie and we've just got to make sure we get our performance right and get out on the pitch and play every game as if it's your last game and make sure you're mentally prepared."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)