Left Menu

You can do anything you put your mind to: Hamilton after stunning Brazil GP win

After registering an improbable win at Brazil GP, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton on Monday said one can achieve anything if they put their mind to it.

ANI | Sao Paulo | Updated: 15-11-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 12:59 IST
You can do anything you put your mind to: Hamilton after stunning Brazil GP win
Lewis Hamilton (Photo/ Formula 1 Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

After registering an improbable win at Brazil GP, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton on Monday said one can achieve anything if they put their mind to it. Hamilton won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after a sensational battle with his rival Max Verstappen in an absolutely enthralling return to Brazil for Formula 1.

"YOU CAN DO ANYTHING YOU PUT YOUR MIND TO! This weekend is proof. We fought this battle on the track and I couldn't be more proud of @mercedesamgf1 and my incredible teammate @valtteribottas who I couldn't do this without. EU AMO BRASIL. We keep fighting, keep pushing," tweeted Hamilton. Verstappen finished runner-up ahead of third-placed Valtteri Bottas. Hamilton enjoyed a terrific start from P10 on the grid and was clearly on the charge, teammate Bottas -- who lost the lead to Verstappen at the start -- letting him for P5 by on Lap 5.

"Hamilton then took P2 off Perez in a duel that began on Lap 17 and culminated in a Lap 19 pass at Turn 4. The first stops took place around Lap 25 but the action built up to a terrific crescendo after Verstappen took a second stop on Lap 41, Hamilton on Lap 44," stated an official F1 report. Hamilton ended up 10.4 seconds up the road in first place at the flag, cutting Verstappen's championship lead from 21 points to 14 points.

Bottas, who took an opportunistic stop during the Lap 30 Virtual Safety Car period and another on Lap 41, finished third ahead of Sergio Perez, who started fourth, was up to second, but lost places to the two Mercedes. The Mexican however took the fastest lap at the expense of Hamilton, on the final tour having pitted for softs on Lap 70.

The Ferraris pulled off a two-stop strategy to see Charles Leclerc home in fifth and Carlos Sainz -- who lost three places amid contact with Lando Norris (P10) at the start -- in sixth. Pierre Gasly picked off the Alpines after pitting twice, his Lap 50 change to hard tyres helping him pass Esteban Ocon (P9) and Fernando Alonso (P8). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021