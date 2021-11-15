Wahab Riaz plans to retire after 2023 World Cup

Left-arm Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz is planning to retire from international cricket after the 2023 World Cup in India.

The 36-year-old pacer, who has played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs, and 36 T20Is, has not been a regular in the Pakistan team for a while now and was also ignored for the T20 World Cup.

''Everyone has to say goodbye to cricket one day. But my target is to carry on playing until the 2023 World Cup, that is if I remain full fit and my passion for the game remains strong as well. If I am performing I will carry on,'' Wahab said in an interview.

''I think I still have two or three years of good cricket left in me,'' he said.

''I have been in and out of the national team for a while now but I am playing in domestic cricket and also in different leagues including the Pakistan Super League and I am performing well so that is keeping me going.'' The pacer, who appeared as an expert on the A sports channel for the World Cup, said he firmly believed that he could be around as a performing player until 2023.

''My belief is simple age is not a matter as long as a player is fit and performing and enjoying his cricket. There are so many examples around these days. ''Fitness levels, diet, and all these things have improved a lot in modern-day cricket so times have changed,'' Wahab said in Pakistan Cricket unfortunately there have been examples of players being sidelined because of their age.

''I have nothing against young players you need them in the team. They bring energy and a future with them. But the thing is experience, especially as a fast bowler, is so very important especially in T20 cricket these days,'' he said.

Wahab said he was disappointed at missing the World Cup but he could understand the selector's policy. ''My job is to just focus on doing well as a player, that is all which is my control.

''If I can play in next year's T20 World Cup or the 2023 event it would be great.''

