Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Bulls halt Clippers' 7-game winning streak; NFL-Packers QB Rodgers 'a little misty' upon return from 10-day absence and more

NBA roundup: Bulls halt Clippers' 7-game winning streak

DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points and Zach LaVine chipped in 29 as the visiting Chicago Bulls defeated Los Angeles 100-90 Sunday, snapping the Clippers' seven-game winning streak. The first game of a Southern California back-to-back belonged to the Bulls' homecoming guards.

NFL-Packers QB Rodgers 'a little misty' upon return from 10-day absence

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was emotional upon his return to the football field on Sunday as the three-time most valuable player helped his team to a 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the National Football League. Rodgers was removed from the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday after going through a mandatory 10-day quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test last week.

Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open - coach

Roger Federer is unlikely to play in next year's Australian Open but is still determined to make a return to tournament tennis at some stage, according to his coach Ivan Ljubicic. The 20-times Grand Slam champion has been inactive since losing in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in July and undergoing another round of knee surgery.

Tennis-WTA calls on China to investigate Peng sexual assault allegations

The Women's Tennis Association on Sunday called on China to investigate allegations of sexual assault made by Peng Shuai against a former Chinese vice premier, while also demanding an end to censorship of the former top-ranked doubles player. Peng, one of China's biggest sporting stars, alleged on her Weibo social media account on Nov. 2 that Zhang Gaoli, who used to be a member of the Politburo Standing Committee - China's top decision-making body - coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Motor racing-Hamilton hunts down Verstappen for victory in Brazil

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down Max Verstappen to win the Sao Paulo Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday and slash his Red Bull rival's Formula One lead to 14 points in one of the greatest drives of his career. Verstappen finished second with Valtteri Bottas third for Mercedes after a controversial, roller-coaster weekend in Brazil.

NFL roundup: Cam Newton leads Panthers to win in return to Carolina

Cam Newton ran for a touchdown and threw for a score in his first game back with Carolina as the Panthers stunned the Arizona Cardinals 34-10 Sunday at Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals (8-2) had the best record in the league and one of the top defenses, but the Panthers scored 17 first-quarter points and were in control throughout the game.

NHL roundup: Oilers score late to defeat Blues

Kailer Yamamoto scored with 27.8 seconds left to play to lift the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists for the Oilers, including the set-up on Yamamoto's game-winning goal from the slot. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Ryan McLeod also scored for Edmonton.

Japan's MLB star Ohtani 'grateful' for big season despite challenges

Japanese two-way standout Shohei Ohtani said on return to his homeland on Monday that despite challenges in the second half of the season, he was grateful for an exceptional year in which he showed off his skills after a spate of injuries. "Shotime," as the 27-year-old is known it the United States, mesmerised the fans in the batter's box, on the mound and on the basepaths, breaking Hideki Matsui's record for home runs in a season by a Japanese player, ending the year with 46.

Premier League nears record sale of U.S. TV rights for about $2 billion - FT

The English Premier League is nearing the sale of its U.S. television rights for about $2 billion, setting a new overseas record, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter. ViacomCBS and Walt Disney Co-owned ESPN are among the broadcasters bidding for the rights with Comcast Corp's NBC, the current holder, with second-round bids due on Nov. 18, the FT report said.

Cricket-Underdogs to winners: Australia break T20 World Cup duck

It took Australia seven attempts but under Aaron Finch they finally laid their hands on a maiden Twenty20 World Cup title on Sunday with an eight-wicket triumph nL1N2S50EU over New Zealand. The 20-overs trophy drought for one-day cricket's most successful team was an aberration for Finch, who had oozed confidence that Australia would be "rectifying" the wrong.

