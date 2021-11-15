Soccer-Norwich appoint former Villa boss Smith as manager

Norwich City have appointed former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith as head coach in place of Daniel Farke, the Premier League club said on Monday.

"Smith has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract and will be joined in Norfolk by assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare," Norwich said in a statement https://www.canaries.co.uk/content/norwich-city-announce-dean-smith-as-new-head-coach.

