Left Menu

Soccer-Norwich appoint former Villa boss Smith as manager

Norwich City have appointed former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith as head coach in place of Daniel Farke, the Premier League club said on Monday. Norwich sacked Farke this month when Smith was also fired https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-ava-smith-idUKKBN2HS08S by Villa following a run of five straight league defeats.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 13:44 IST
Soccer-Norwich appoint former Villa boss Smith as manager

Norwich City have appointed former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith as head coach in place of Daniel Farke, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Norwich sacked Farke this month when Smith was also fired https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-ava-smith-idUKKBN2HS08S by Villa following a run of five straight league defeats. Smith joined Villa in 2018 following a spell in charge of Brentford where he developed a reputation for playing exciting, attacking football.

He guided Villa back to the top flight via the playoffs in his first campaign with a club record 10-match winning run at the end of the season. "It has been a whirlwind seven days, but I’m really pleased to be back and working for Norwich City in the Premier League," Smith, who has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract, said in a statement https://www.canaries.co.uk/content/norwich-city-announce-dean-smith-as-new-head-coach.

"Clearly, there has been some wonderful work that has gone into this football club over last four-and-a-half years. "It is now the job of myself and (assistant coach) Craig (Shakespeare) to continue and improve on that work with the ultimate aim of surviving in the Premier League."

They have appointed https://www.reuters.com/article/steven-gerrard-named-aston-villa-manager-idUKMT1ALTL8N2S18PS1 former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard as their manager.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021