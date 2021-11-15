Soccer-Norwich appoint former Villa boss Smith as manager

Norwich City have appointed former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith as head coach in place of Daniel Farke, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Norwich sacked Farke this month when Smith was also fired https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-ava-smith-idUKKBN2HS08S by Villa following a run of five straight league defeats. Smith joined Villa in 2018 following a spell in charge of Brentford where he developed a reputation for playing exciting, attacking football.

He guided Villa back to the top flight via the playoffs in his first campaign with a club record 10-match winning run at the end of the season. "It has been a whirlwind seven days, but I’m really pleased to be back and working for Norwich City in the Premier League," Smith, who has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract, said in a statement https://www.canaries.co.uk/content/norwich-city-announce-dean-smith-as-new-head-coach.

"Clearly, there has been some wonderful work that has gone into this football club over last four-and-a-half years. "It is now the job of myself and (assistant coach) Craig (Shakespeare) to continue and improve on that work with the ultimate aim of surviving in the Premier League."

They have appointed https://www.reuters.com/article/steven-gerrard-named-aston-villa-manager-idUKMT1ALTL8N2S18PS1 former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard as their manager.

