Norwich City appoint former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith as head coach

Premier League club Norwich City have announced the appointment of Dean Smith as their new head coach. Smith replaces Daniel Farke and makes a quick return to the league, following his departure from Aston Villa eight days ago.

He has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal and will be joined at Carrow Road by assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare. "It has been a whirlwind seven days, but I'm really pleased to be back and working for Norwich City in the Premier League," Smith told the club's official website.

"There has been some wonderful work that has gone into this football club over last four-and-a-half years. It is now the job of myself and Craig to continue and improve on that work with the ultimate aim of surviving in the Premier League." Smith joins Norwich with his new team bottom of the Premier League, five points from safety. But they did pick up their first win of the season last time out, a 2-1 success at Brentford.

The Canaries will hope Smith's experience can help them avoid an instant relegation from the competition, after he kept promoted Villa up in 2019/20 on a dramatic final day. Last season he improved his Villa team to an 11th-placed finish, winning a Barclays Manager of the Month award and famously beating defending champions Liverpool 7-2.

He also led Villa to an EFL Cup final during his time at his previous club. The 50-year-old's first match with Norwich will be at home to Southampton, the team he last faced with Villa prior to the international break. A reunion with Villa is just a month away, when his former club visit Norwich on December 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)