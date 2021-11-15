Left Menu

Preparations begin at Green Park Stadium ahead of India's Test against New Zealand

Ahead of India and New Zealand's upcoming Test match in Kanpur, preparations have kick-started at the Green Park Stadium.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-11-2021 16:51 IST
Green Park Stadium in Kanpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of India and New Zealand's upcoming Test match in Kanpur, preparations have kick-started at the Green Park Stadium. Speaking to ANI, Mudrika Pathak, Deputy Sports Director of Green Park Stadium said: "Green Park is a historic cricket ground of our state, but for last two years no activity has taken place over here due to COVID-19 pandemic and finally cricket is being organised here after five long years."

"All the arrangements for the upcoming Test match between India and New Zealand are being done thanks to the cooperation of Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, District Administration of Kanpur and Commissioner, Kanpur. During the pandemic, this ground was used for COVID-19 vaccination and has administered over two lakh vaccines," she added. Pathak further said that a museum will be set up within the stadium which will feature all the memorable moments of the games played in the Green Park Stadium since 1952.

"All the photographs, trophies and mementoes of all the games played here since 1952 will be kept in the museum and it will be inaugurated during the Test," said Pathak. New Zealand will play a T20I series and then follow it up with two Test matches. The T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi and November 21 in Kolkata.

The two Tests will be played in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (December 3-7). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

