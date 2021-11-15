Left Menu

Federer unlikely to play Australian Open but retirement not on cards, says coach

Swiss maestro Roger Federer is unlikely to play in the Australian Open as he recovers from injury, according to his coach Ivan Ljubicic.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 15-11-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 16:57 IST
Federer unlikely to play Australian Open but retirement not on cards, says coach
Roger Federer . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Swiss maestro Roger Federer is unlikely to play in the Australian Open as he recovers from injury, according to his coach Ivan Ljubicic. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is still determined to return to tournament action at some point. He has been inactive since losing in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in July.

Federer underwent arthroscopic right knee surgeries in February 2020 and May 2020. Federer has played five tournaments since having those surgeries, all of which came this season. "I think the Australian Open is not a real possibility right now," Ljubicic told Stats Perform.

"I think there are very few chances, he is still recovering and knowing him, he wants to be sure he can play to win the tournament and be at 100 per cent. He will go step by step because he is 40 years old now and he needs to be patient. He cannot recover as quickly as he used to," he added. However, the Croatian stated he was certain that Federer was not thinking about retiring just yet.

"We have spoken and I can guarantee he wants to return to playing tennis," he said. Last month, Roger Federer dropped out of the Top-10 in the ATP rankings. This was for the very first time since January 2017 that the 20-time Grand Slam champion crashed out of the Top-10 rankings in men's tennis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021