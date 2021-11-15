Left Menu

WTA Finals: Garbine Muguruza reaches semis after win over Anett Kontaveit

Garbine Muguruza on Sunday defeated number eight seed Anett Kontaveit by 6-4, 6-4 to book her spot in the semi-finals of the ongoing WTA Finals.

ANI | Guadalajara | Updated: 15-11-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 17:37 IST
WTA Finals: Garbine Muguruza reaches semis after win over Anett Kontaveit
Spanish tennis player Garbine Muguruza (Photo: Twitter/Garbine Muguruza). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Garbine Muguruza on Sunday defeated number eight seed Anett Kontaveit by 6-4, 6-4 to book her spot in the semi-finals of the ongoing WTA Finals. With this victory, the number six seed Spaniard snapped the 12-match winning streak of Kontaveit. Muguruza is in the knockout stage for the first time since her tournament debut in 2015.

Muguruza will advance to the semi-finals as the second qualifier out of the Teotihuacan group, posting a 2-1 record along with group winner Kontaveit and will face countrywoman Paula Badosa on Tuesday. Coming into the match with a 2-0 record after back-to-back straight-set wins, Kontaveit confirmed her place at the top of the group after Karolina Pliskova's three-set win over Barbora Krejcikova earlier in the day. Pliskova's victory created an easy scenario for Muguruza -- win and advance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021