Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC names Anirudh Thapa as new captain

India international Anirudh Thapa was on Monday named captain of Chennaiyin FC for the forthcoming season of Indian Super League ISL beginning on Friday.The 23-year old midfielder, who has been with CFC since 2016, takes over from Brazilian Rafael Crivellaro.Thapa, who is one of the key players for Chennaiyin FC over the years, said as a captain theres an added responsibility and he would always protect his team and players.I think not much has changed for me after being appointed the captain.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 19:00 IST
Chennaiyin FC names Anirudh Thapa as new captain
  • Country:
  • India

India international Anirudh Thapa was on Monday named captain of Chennaiyin FC for the forthcoming season of Indian Super League (ISL) beginning on Friday.

The 23-year old midfielder, who has been with CFC since 2016, takes over from Brazilian Rafael Crivellaro.

Thapa, who is one of the key players for Chennaiyin FC over the years, said as a captain there's an added responsibility and he would always protect his team and players.

''I think not much has changed for me after being appointed the captain. I have been here for six years now and so it’s not hard to understand what the club wants. They want to win. And so do I. But as captain, there is an added responsibility,'' Thapa was quoted as saying in a release.

''To grow up a little bit faster. I will still be a boy who loves football but I will also ensure that the team stays together on and off the field. And I will always protect my team and my players,'' he added.

Two-time champion Chennaiyin FC face Hyderabad FC in their opening game of the 2021-22 ISL season on November 23 at Bambolim, Goa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021