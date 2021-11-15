Left Menu

Rubgy-Ireland's Sexton ruled out for up to six weeks with injury

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will miss their final autumn international series test against Argentina after being ruled out for between four to six weeks due to injuries, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Monday. Ireland last played Argentina in November 2018, coming out on top 28-17.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will miss their final autumn international series test against Argentina after being ruled out for between four to six weeks due to injuries, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Monday. The flyhalf, 36, twisted a knee and ankle in the win over New Zealand https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-rugby-union-irl-nzl-idUKKBN2HY0IT in Dublin at the weekend but will remain in the squad for the visit of the Pumas on Sunday.

Jack Carty has been called up as a replacement while Gavin Coombes has recovered from illness and will be available for selection for the back row. Ireland last played Argentina in November 2018, coming out on top 28-17.

