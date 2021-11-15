Left Menu

Kerala Blasters teams up with Sporjo for mentorship, training, job opportunities

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 19:18 IST
Kerala Blasters teams up with Sporjo for mentorship, training, job opportunities
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC), a leading Kerala-based football club, on Monday announced its association with Sporjo, a sports specialised employability company, as its official partner for creating up-skilling and recruitment opportunities during the upcoming season of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL).

Blasters said the partnership would facilitate the unique initiative of sports-specific mentorship, up-skilling, training and job opportunities in the State.

''This partnership will entail assessing the sports eco system in Kerala, running the Sporjo Mentor and Plus programs for the people of the State, particularly for the KBFC fans, and bringing in mentors who are industry leaders and veterans,'' Blasters said in a press release.

Sporjo, the country’s first sports specialised online assessment, up-skilling, training and employability company, is a one-stop destination to build an off-pitch career in the sports segment.

The release said Sporjo would work with KBFC to ensure candidates with interest in a sports career, get access to best-in-class training and mentors, and that sports organisations in Kerala and all over the country are given access to job-ready professionals, ready to take on the rigours of the sports sector.

Kerala Blasters FC Director Nikhil Bhardwaj expressed delight in welcoming a young and dynamic brand like Sporjo to the KBFC family. ''They bring in a synergy that is in line with the guiding principles of KBFC as an ambitious football club with a passionate and young fan base. Together, we hope to make great strides in empowering more people to understand and pursue the various opportunities in the sports eco system,'' Bhardwaj said.

Sporjo aims to create an eco system of half a million sports professionals to support the Indian sports industry by 2030.

CEO of Sporjo G Srinivasan said the company works to empower and enable individuals to transform their passion into profession, to create an eco system of off-pitch sports leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021