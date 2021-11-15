Left Menu

Long term focus is on WC but every series is equally important, says KL Rahul

India T20I deputy KL Rahul on Monday said that the long-term focus of his side will be the next World Cup but every series from this point is equally point.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 15-11-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 19:20 IST
Long term focus is on WC but every series is equally important, says KL Rahul
India batter KL Rahul (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India T20I deputy KL Rahul on Monday said that the long-term focus of his side will be the next World Cup but every series from this point is equally point. India and New Zealand will be squaring off in a three-match T20I series, beginning Wednesday in Jaipur. Rohit will be leading the side with Rahul acting as deputy.

"The long-term goal is to focus on the World Cup but we will focus on the process and every series from now on is important. We will try to see what combinations are perfect for us and can be used for the world cup but right now we will be focusing on one series at a time," said Rahul during a virtual press conference on Monday. Rahul also praised batter Rohit Sharma and said that his tactics and understanding of a game are really commendable.

"There is no new thing is Rohit's captaincy. We have been seeing him leading the Mumbai Indians for a long time now and his stats are so great. He has a good understanding of the game and his tactic is really good. We all enjoy watching Rohit bat. He is a great guy to be around and all of us are excited about the New Zealand series," said Rahul. Speaking about his role in the team, Rahul said, "I think it's a collective effort whatever happens in a team's sport like cricket. Everybody should be clear about their roles. All the players in the team, have been together for a very long time, we get along really well. It will be fun to go out and play."

New Zealand will play a T20I series and then follow it up with two Test matches. The T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi and November 21 in Kolkata. The two Tests will be played in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (December 3-7). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021