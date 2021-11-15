Left Menu

Soccer-Bale will not start for Wales against Belgium

Wales have guaranteed a place in the World Cup qualifying playoffs next March after winning their Nations League group but finishing runners-up behind Belgium would increase their hopes of a home draw in their playoff semi-final. They have 14 points from seven matches, three points more than third-placed Czech Republic, who face Estonia on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 19:27 IST
Soccer-Bale will not start for Wales against Belgium

Gareth Bale is a major doubt for Wales in their final World Cup qualifier against Belgium on Tuesday after the forward came off at halftime in Saturday's 5-1 defeat of Belarus. Wales need a point against the number one ranked team in the world to guarantee runners-up spot in Group E.

"He's done his own recovery today and we'll leave it to the last minute to see if he can play any minutes," Wales manager Robert Page said on Monday. "He was never going to start. We knew that coming into camp. The plan was always for him to get a half in the first game and then come on and maybe have an impact in the second game."

The 32-year-old Bale has been recovering from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for two months for Real Madrid. Wales have guaranteed a place in the World Cup qualifying playoffs next March after winning their Nations League group but finishing runners-up behind Belgium would increase their hopes of a home draw in their playoff semi-final.

They have 14 points from seven matches, three points more than third-placed Czech Republic, who face Estonia on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021