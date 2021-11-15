Left Menu

Anirudh Thapa to lead Chennaiyin FC in upcoming season of ISL

Indian mid-fielder Anirudh Thapa will lead Chennaiyin FC in the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 15-11-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 19:52 IST
Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Speaking on his appointment as the new captain, Anirudh Thapa said, "I think not much has changed for me after being appointed the captain. I have been here for six years now and so it's not hard to understand what the club wants. They want to win. And so do I. But as captain, there is an added responsibility." "To grow up a little bit faster. I will still be a boy who loves football but I will also ensure that the team stays together on and off the field. And I will always protect my team and my players," he added.

Anirudh has been a part of the Chennaiyin FC since 2016 and has taken them two ISL titles. Chennaiyin FC will take on Hyderabad FC in their opening encounter on November 23 at the GMC Athletic Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

